West Ham are in talks to sign Czech Republic midfielder Alex Kral from Spartak Moscow after completing a move for Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow.

Kral, who joined Spartak in 2019, is also interesting Italian side Atalanta.

Croatia midfielder Vlasic, 23, joined the Hammers on a five-year deal after a fee of 30m euros (£26.8m), plus 9m (£7.7m) in add-ons was agreed.

Vlasic has 26 caps for Croatia, four of which came at Euro 2020, including as a substitute against England at Wembley.

He moved to Everton in August 2017 for £10m and made 19 appearances before joining CSKA in the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, Kral, also 23, would bolster West Ham's Czech contingent with Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal already at the club.

The deal for Vlasic may end West Ham's hopes of bringing Jesse Lingard back to the club from Manchester United.

Lingard, having fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, scored nine goals in 16 games after joining West Ham on loan in January.

Vlasic has played more than 250 senior matches in a career which began at Hajduk Split.

He scored 33 goals and assisted 21 for CSKA across the past two seasons and was named Russian Premier League Footballer of the Year in 2020.

