Leicester transfer news: Dennis Praet joins Torino on season-long loan

Dennis Praet
Praet's last Leicester goal was against Braga in the Europa League last November

Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet has joined Italian side Torino on a season-long loan.

The Foxes bought the Belgium international, 27, from Sampdoria for a reported £18m in 2019.

He has played 60 times for the Premier League side, scoring three goals, but has not played this season.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers' side have completed the signing of English winger Ademola Lookman on loan from RB Leipzig.

