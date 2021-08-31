Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Bellerin joined Arsenal from Barcelona's youth academy in 2011

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is close to a loan move to Spanish side Real Betis and Reiss Nelson has completed a season-long loan move to Dutch side Feyenoord.

Spain international Bellerin, 26, is scheduled for a medical in London later on Tuesday.

He has yet to feature for the club in this campaign and has two years left on his current contract.

Winger Nelson, 21, has played 48 times for Arsenal, scoring four goals.

The England Under-21 international spent 2018-19 on loan at Hoffenheim in Germany.

"I'm looking forward to playing in this beautiful stadium," said Nelson. "Feyenoord is a wonderful club and a great challenge for me. I hope I can get the fans cheering soon."

Reiss Nelson played for Arsenal against Brentford on the opening day of the Premier League season

Bellerin has not been a regular starter for the Gunners since suffering a serious knee injury in 2019 but made 25 Premier League appearances last season.

Arsenal recruited Bellerin from Barcelona's academy in the summer of 2011.

He has since made 239 appearances for the Gunners, scoring nine goals.

Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares have started at right-back in the north London club's three league games this season, all of which have ended in defeat.

Arsenal have recruited heavily this summer with buys such as centre-back Ben White for £50m, midfielder Martin Odegaard for £30m and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for an initial £24m.

Maitland-Niles to stay at Arsenal

Meanwhile, Ainsley Maitland-Niles will stay at Arsenal following clear-the-air talks with manager Mikel Arteta.

The England international thought he was going to join Everton on loan before the transfer window closed.

However, Arsenal refused to sanction the move which triggered a social media post from Maitland-Niles, saying 'he just wanted to play'.

It is understood the 24-year-old spoke to Arteta about his frustrations on Tuesday afternoon.

The talks went well and Maitland-Niles will now remain at Arsenal.

He has made two appearances for the club this season, coming on as a substitute in Saturday's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City.