Colchester

Armando Dobra has yet to scored twice in 30 appearances for Ipswich Town

Colchester United have agreed a season-long loan deal for Ipswich Town forward Armando Dobra.

Albania youth international Dobra, 20, has made 30 appearances for Town since scoring on his debut against Luton in the EFL Cup in August 2019.

He started against Newport County this season in the same competition and against Burton Albion in League One.

Dobra will be reunited with former Ipswich teammates Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears and Alan Judge.

