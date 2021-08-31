Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Max Melbourne's Lincoln contract will expire next summer

League Two side Stevenage have signed left-back Max Melbourne on loan from Lincoln City until January.

The 22-year-old started the Imps' first five games of this season but has been told his future is away from the club. external-link

Melbourne came through the youth set-up at West Brom and spent the second half of last season on loan at Walsall.

He initially joined Lincoln on loan before signing permanently in January 2020, making 32 appearances for the League One club in all.

