Demeaco Duhaney: Stoke City sign former Huddersfield Town right-back
Championship side Stoke City have signed free-agent right-back Demeaco Duhaney on a deal until January.
The 22-year-old has been without a club since being released this summer by Huddersfield, where he made 14 appearances last season.
He will provide competition for his former Terriers team-mate Tommy Smith.
"Demeaco has spent a couple of weeks on trial with us and we have liked what we've seen," Potters manager Michael O'Neill told the club website.
Duhaney becomes Stoke's seventh signing this summer.
