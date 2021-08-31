Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Peter Kioso scored three goals in 20 appearances for Northampton Town in League One last season

League One club Milton Keynes Dons have signed right-back Peter Kioso on a season-long loan from Championship side Luton Town.

The 22-year-old had loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town last season.

He made 14 appearances for the Trotters before being recalled in January 2021.

Kioso then joined the Cobblers, playing 20 times, but was unable to help the Sixfields outfit avoid relegation to League Two.

The defender had come through the Dons' academy, leaving in 2017 without a senior appearance for the club.

