Ex-Manchester United defender Donald Love made 56 appearances for Shrewsbury across two seasons

League Two Salford City have signed former Shrewsbury Town defender Donald Love on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old started his career at Manchester United, making one Premier League appearance before joining Sunderland in 2016.

Love signed for League One Shrewsbury on a two-year deal in 2019, but was not given a new contract at the end of last season.

"It's great to get Donald in," said Salford boss Gary Bowyer.

"He has been training with us and will provide competition in a variety of positions which will be a big asset for us this season."

