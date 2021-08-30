Helder Costa joins Valencia on season-long loan from Leeds
La Liga side Valencia have signed winger Helder Costa from Premier League club Leeds on a season-long loan deal.
Valencia have an option to buy Costa, who has three years left on his contract, at the end of the season.
The 27-year-old Portuguese fell down the pecking order at Elland Road following the £30m arrival of Wales' Daniel James from Manchester United.
Costa joined on loan from Wolves in 2019 before signing permanently in 2020.