Mendes has won five caps for Portugal

Paris St-Germain have signed Portugal full-back Nuno Mendes on a season-long loan deal from Sporting Lisbon late on transfer deadline day.

The Ligue 1 side have the option to make the deal for Mendes permanent for a reported £34m.

Mendes, 19, made 47 appearances for Sporting, winning the Portuguese title and League Cup last season.

PSG attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia has joined the Portuguese side on a season-long loan.

It caps a successful window for PSG after signing Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Danilo.