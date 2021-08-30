Nuno Mendes: PSG sign Portugal full-back from Sporting Lisbon
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Paris St-Germain have signed Portugal full-back Nuno Mendes on a season-long loan deal from Sporting Lisbon late on transfer deadline day.
The Ligue 1 side have the option to make the deal for Mendes permanent for a reported £34m.
Mendes, 19, made 47 appearances for Sporting, winning the Portuguese title and League Cup last season.
PSG attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia has joined the Portuguese side on a season-long loan.
It caps a successful window for PSG after signing Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Danilo.
