Cedric Itten scored three goals in pre-season for Rangers but his last competitive goal was in February

Rangers striker Cedric Itten has joined Bundesliga side Greuther Furth on a season-long loan.

The Ibrox side, who recruited forward Fashion Sakala this summer, have the option to recall Itten in January.

The 24-year-old Switzerland international has scored six goals in 41 appearances since joining Rangers from St Gallen last year.

Meanwhile, Rangers' Croatian defender Nikola Katic has been linked with a loan move to Hajduk Split.

Katic, capped once by his country, has recently returned from a long-term knee injury but has not featured in Steven Gerrard's side so far this season.

He has made 59 appearances for Rangers but Gerrard currently has Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and Jack Simpson as central defensive options.