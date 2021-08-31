Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Leigh Griffiths (right) has not played a competitive game this season

Leigh Griffiths has joined former club Dundee on a season-long loan from Celtic.

The 31-year-old striker signed an extension to his deal with Celtic in the summer but failed to feature under new boss Ange Postecoglu.

Scotland international Griffiths played for Dundee between 2009 and 2011 before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And he was previously a team-mate of Dens Park boss James McPake at Livingston.

Griffiths has scored 234 goals in 487 club appearances and has netted four times in 22 international matches.