Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Saido Berahino spent last season on loan at Charleroi from Zulte Waregem

Sheffield Wednesday have signed former West Brom and Stoke striker Saido Berahino from Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

The 28-year-old has spent the past two seasons in Belgium with Waregem and Charleroi.

Berahino worked alongside Owls boss Darren Moore during his time with the Baggies.

Wednesday are second in League One after five games but have scored just five goals across those matches.

The Owls have not disclosed if they have paid a fee for the Burundi international or the length of deal he has signed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.