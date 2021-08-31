Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Andraz Sporar played in the Europa League for Braga last season

Middlesbrough have signed Slovenia striker Andraz Sporar from Sporting Lisbon on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old moved to Sporting in January 2020 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Braga.

He scored 34 goals in 36 games to help Slovan Bratislava win the Slovakian title in 2019 and was the league's top scorer for two successive seasons.

He scored twice in his last match - a 6-0 win for Slovenia over Gibraltar in a friendly in June.

"He was a player who was highlighted early in the summer. We chased and persevered and we've got it over the line," Boro boss Neil Warnock told the club website. external-link

"He'll be a more than useful addition to the squad. We've only got Uche [Ikpeazu] and Josh [Coburn] so we're delighted to get him."

Sporar, who is Boro's 11th summer signing, will link up with his new team-mates following the international break as he prepares for Slovenia's World Cup qualifying games against Slovakia, Malta, and Croatia.

