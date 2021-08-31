Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Roberts has yet to play this season, having picked up an injury during Wales' Euro 2020 campaign

Burnley have signed Wales international defender Connor Roberts from Swansea.

Roberts, 25, whose Swansea contract was due to expire next summer, joins the Clarets for an undisclosed fee and on a four-year deal.

Academy product Roberts was a firm favourite at Swansea having made 152 appearances for his local club.

He is Burnley's fifth major summer signing, joining Nathan Collins, Wayne Hennessey, Aaron Lennon and Maxwel Cornet at Turf Moor.

"It's great to add another player with strong international experience to our squad and provide an opportunity for Connor to play Premier League football again having provided outstanding service to Swansea and impressed on the international stage with Wales," said Burnley chairman Alan Pace.

"We look forward to seeing him in action soon."

Roberts has 30 Wales caps, and impressed at Euro 2020 before injuring his groin in the second-round defeat to Denmark.

He has since been sidelined after surgery on the injury but could return to action in September.

Roberts, who has played at right-back, wingback and occasionally on the right of midfield, scored 11 goals for Swansea.

He is known for his energy levels and also possesses a long throw.

Roberts has previously had loan spells at Yeovil Town, Bristol Rovers and Middlesbrough.

