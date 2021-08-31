Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Rhys Williams has represented England at under-18, under-19 and under-21 level

Swansea City have signed Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old centre-back made 19 appearances for an injury-hit Liverpool last season.

But the return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez along with £36m summer signing Ibrahima Konate puts Williams down the queue.

"I am buzzing, I have heard nothing but good things about the club," said Williams.

"I am looking forward to getting some good results on the board and keeping us moving forward.

"I spoke to a few players about it, and they all spoke so highly of the football and the place itself, it's a club with a good history behind it.

"I was keen to come here, it was one of the places I wanted to come to because of the football they play.

"I believe it will stand me in good stead for next season."

With first-team game time likely to be limited, Liverpool felt Williams would benefit from a season in the Championship.

He signed a new long-term contract at Anfield before departing for Swansea.

New Swansea City head coach Russell Martin inherited a threadbare squad when he took over the week before the start of the season, while Wales full-back Connor Roberts departed for Burnley on transfer deadline day.

