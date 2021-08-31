Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Dominic Revan (left) captained Aston Villa in last season's FA Cup tie with Liverpool

Northampton Town have signed defender Dominic Revan on loan until January from Premier League club Aston Villa.

Revan, 20, will be making his second loan move after playing 20 National League games for Weymouth last season.

"Dominic is a highly-rated defender who can play anywhere across the back line," said external-link manager Jon Brady.

"He can play at centre back or full-back. He is quick, aggressive, with a first-class attitude who made a real impact when he had a loan last season."

Revan captained Villa in last season's FA Cup when they played a team of youngsters in the third-round defeat by Liverpool.

The Cobblers, who have now made 14 signings in the summer window, stand eighth in League Two, having picked up seven points from their first four games.