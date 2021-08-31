Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Morgan Gibbs-White has scored once in three appearances for Wolves this season

Sheffield United have signed Wolves forward Morgan Gibbs-White on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has made 66 league appearances for the Premier League side having come through their academy.

He has made two Premier League appearances for Wolves so far this season and scored in their Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest this month.

"I'm delighted to be in the doors, all signed up and ready to get started," he told the Blades' website.

"Coming here is a good opportunity to get game time and help the Blades get back to winning ways. I've watched the club, the style of play intrigued me and I'm here to get involved."

