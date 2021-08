Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Jordan Stevens made 16 appearances in League Two for Bradford City last season

Barrow have signed Leeds United midfielder Jordan Stevens on a two-year contract after he left the Premier League side.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan with Swindon and Bradford City in 2020-21.

He has made six appearances for the Whites since joining from Forest Green in 2018.

Stevens previously played under boss Mark Cooper during his time with Forest Green, where he made 15 appearances before joining Leeds.

