Odsonne Edouard completes medical on £14m Crystal Palace move as Celtic line up Giorgos Giakoumakis

By Kheredine Idessane & Alex HowellBBC Scotland

Odssone Edouard looks likely to be replaced by Giorgos Giakoumakis at Celtic

Odsonne Edouard has completed a medical and is expected to sign a five-year deal as a £14m move from Celtic to Crystal Palace is finalised.

Celtic are aiming to replace French striker Edouard, 23, with Giorgos Giakoumakis from Dutch side VVV-Venlo.

Greece striker Giakoumakis was top scorer in last season's Eredivisie with 26 goals as VVV-Venlo were relegated.

The 26-year-old has scored once in six appearances for his country.

France Under-21 international Edouard has netted 88 goals in 179 appearances since joining Celtic from Paris St-Germain, initially on loan, in 2017.

He formalised a move to Glasgow for a club record fee in excess of £8m in 2018 and has won three Scottish Premiership titles and four domestic cups with Celtic.

The summer transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Tuesday in England and an hour later in Scotland.

