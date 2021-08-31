Odsonne Edouard completes medical on £15m Crystal Palace move as Celtic line up Giorgos Giakoumakis
Odsonne Edouard has completed a medical and is expected to sign a five-year deal as a £15m move from Celtic to Crystal Palace is finalised.
Celtic are aiming to replace French striker Edouard, 23, with Giorgos Giakoumakis from Dutch side VVV-Venlo.
Greece striker Giakoumakis was top scorer in last season's Eredivisie with 26 goals as VVV-Venlo were relegated.
The 26-year-old has scored once in six appearances for his country.
France Under-21 international Edouard has netted 88 goals in 179 appearances since joining Celtic from Paris St-Germain, initially on loan, in 2017.
He formalised a move to Glasgow for a club record fee in excess of £8m in 2018 and has won three Scottish Premiership titles and four domestic cups with Celtic.
The summer transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Tuesday in England and an hour later in Scotland.
