Alex Samuel helped Wycombe Wanderers gain promotion to the Championship in 2019-20

Ross County have signed striker Alex Samuel on a two-year deal, with the 25-year-old joining from Wycombe Wanderers.

He moved Wycombe in 2017 and scored once in 23 appearances last season as they were relegated from the English Championship.

During a five-year stint with Swansea City, the Welshman played 30 games on loan at Morton in 2015-16.

"He is a great age experience wise," said County boss Malky Mackay.

"He has been part of a successful promotion winning team and played at a really good level in the English game.

"Alex has already had a taste of Scottish football earlier in his career and this is a new challenge for him. He is eager to succeed and will add to the competition for places at the top end of our team."

