Stoke City goalkeeper Adam Davies has two caps for Wales

International friendly: Finland v Wales Venue: Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Date: Wednesday, 1 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales MW & DAB, Radio Cymru DAB and online, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Goalkeeper Adam Davies will miss all three of Wales' upcoming games after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) say they will now assess any possible close contacts within their squad.

Wales face Finland in a friendly before two World Cup qualifiers and are already without Aaron Ramsey, Joe Rodon, David Brooks, Neco Williams and George Thomas who are injured.

Salford City goalkeeper Tom King has been called up to replace Davies.

The FAW say Davies will self-isolate for 10 days while they liaise with Public Health Wales to establish if any other close contact withdrawals from the squad will be necessary, however manager Robert Page has said he does not expect the case to have implications for others in the squad given their protocols.

Wales have a number of other selection issues other than their six injured or ill players.

Swansea City's Brandon Cooper, one of four replacements, will miss Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Belarus in Russia, as will forward Tyler Roberts and defender Ethan Ampadu.

They are unable to travel because of visa issues.

The game was switched to Kazan because teams from the United Kingdom and the European Union cannot enter Belarus by air due to sanctions against the country's government.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says Ampadu, Cooper and Roberts were unable to get Russian visa approval in time before travelling to Finland for the warm-up game.

Following that match in Helsinki, the trio will return to Cardiff to prepare for the home qualifier against Estonia on Wednesday, 8 September.

Wales manager Robert Page has also called-up Cardiff City forward Mark Harris, Bolton midfielder Josh Sheehan and Liverpool winger Ben Woodburn, who is currently on loan at Scottish Premier League side Hearts.