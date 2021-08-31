Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Marc Cucurella spent a season on loan at Eibar in 2018-19

Brighton have signed Spain defender Marc Cucurella from Getafe on a five-year deal.

Cucurella, 23, who can play either as a left-back or as a wide midfielder, joins for a fee believed to be £15.4m.

The Barcelona academy graduate helped Spain win silver at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

"We have been keen to bring Marc to the club, and we are really pleased to finally welcome him here," Brighton boss Graham Potter said.

"He has had a fantastic education in the youth teams at Barcelona and he has gone on to make a real impression in La Liga and within the national set-up.

"He is a versatile player, and he will add competition and options to the squad."

Cucurella becomes the Seagulls' third summer signing after Enock Mwepu and Kjell Scherpen.

