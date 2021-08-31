Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Kyle Taylor scored once in 31 League Two appearances for Southend United last season

Exeter City have signed AFC Bournemouth midfielder Kyle Taylor for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a three-year contract at the League Two club having come up through the Cherries' academy.

He made three first-team appearances for Bournemouth in cup competitions, the last coming in the 6-0 Carabao Cup loss to Norwich City last week.

He spent last season on loan at Southend United and had a spell at Forest Green Rovers the season before.

Taylor is the 11th permanent new signing to join Exeter this summer, who have also brought in three players on loan.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.