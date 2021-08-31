Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Ryan Christie's final Celtic appearance came in Sunday's loss to Old Firm rivals Rangers

Celtic and Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie has joined Championship side Bournemouth on a three-year deal.

Christie, 26, was part of Scotland's squad for Euro 2020 and won the last of his 20 caps in the 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic in June.

He has started three of Celtic's four league games this season and played in five of their six European ties.

Christie, who joins for an undisclosed fee, is the fifth new permanent signing to move to the club this summer.

He joins Swansea City forward Jamal Lowe, who moved to Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee earlier on Tuesday.

Former England defender Gary Cahill, Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland and Danish midfielder Emiliano Marcondes moved to the Cherries earlier in the transfer window, while Leeds defender Leif Davis and Manchester City forward Morgan Rogers have joined on season-long loans.

