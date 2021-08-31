Ben Davis: Oxford United sign Thailand youth midfielder from Fulham
Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd
Oxford United have signed Thailand youth international midfielder Ben Davis from Championship side Fulham.
The 20-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at the Kassam Stadium.
He played one first-team game for the Cottagers in the Carabao Cup and featuring five times in the EFL Trophy.
Thai-born Davis was brought up in Singapore and played for the city state's youth sides before switching his allegiance to Thailand and playing for their under-23 side.
"He's got energy and talent and has been through the system at a terrific club who have a history of helping young players develop," Oxford manager Karl Robinson told the club website.
"As with Mackenzie Chapman who we signed on Friday, Ben has a good attitude, lots of ability and we look forward to working with him and seeing him develop further."
