Ali McCann and Jason Kerr were vital members of St Johnstone's double-winning team

Key players Jason Kerr and Ali McCann have left St Johnstone with centre-back Lars Dendoncker and midfielders Cammy MacPherson and Ali Crawford signed as replacements.

Kerr, who captained Callum Davidson's side to a cup double last season, has signed a three-year deal with English League One side Wigan Athletic.

And McCann has joined Championship outfit Preston North End for a "seven-figure sum" that St Johnstone say with add-ons could take the deal above £1.75m, a club record.

Northern Ireland international McCann has signed a four-year deal with the Deepdale club.

"St Johnstone are a great club," the 21-year-old said.

"I've been there since I was young so it was difficult leaving because they've done so much for me when I've been growing up, but an opportunity to move down to a club like this is just too much to pass up and I just can't wait to get started."

Brother of Wolves defender Leander, Dendoncker, 20, joins St Johnstone from Brighton and is a Belgium youth international who started his career at Club Brugge.

Earlier on Tuesday, Crawford joined on loan from Bolton Wanderers until January.

The 30-year-old has experience of the Scottish Premiership with Hamilton Academical, where he started his career and played more than 250 games.

He moved to Doncaster Rovers in 2018 and switched to Bolton a year later, while he spent the second half of last season on loan at Tranmere Rovers.

And in a late move after midnight, St Johnstone captured MacPherson, 22, on a season-long loan from St Mirren.

