Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Celina scored eight times for Ipswich during his first spell with the club

Ipswich Town have signed winger Bersant Celina on a season-long loan for the second time.

The 24-year-old joins from Dijon having initially spent the 2017-18 season on loan at the Blues, when he made 38 appearances and scored eight goals.

Celina started his career at Manchester City and played for Swansea, before joining the French Ligue 1 side.

"Bersant has been here before and his quality in the final third is a given," said Ipswich manager Paul Cook.

"Bersant's quality is there for all to see and he doesn't need a lot of explaining to Ipswich fans from me.

"He's got really good technique, he's got great pace and he's an international footballer. We're absolutely delighted that he has come back to Ipswich Town Football Club."

The Kosovo international is Ipswich's 18th signing of the transfer window this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.