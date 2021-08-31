Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dundee, St Johnstone, Dundee Utd, Hibernian, Christie, Nisbet
Ryan Christie is set for a deadline day exit from Celtic, with Bournemouth set to fend off a late fight from Burnley to land the Scotland midfielder. (Daily Record)
Dundee will go all out to arrange a deal to bring in striker Leigh Griffiths from Celtic today. (Scottish Sun)
St Johnstone are set to announce the loan signing of former Hamilton midfielder Ali Crawford, 30, from Bolton. (Herald)
Lincoln City open fresh talks with Dundee United in a bid to finally land left-back Jamie Robson, who has been a target for the English League One side all summer. (Scottish Sun)
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is a fitness doubt for Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Denmark tomorrow. (Daily Record)
Hibernian put a £5m price tag on Kevin Nisbet, with Swansea linked with the Easter Road centre forward. (Scottish Sun)
Former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland says his move to Belgian club Beerschot can help kick-start his Scotland career. (Courier)
Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook says Sunday's 1-1 draw against Aberdeen gives the Staggies something to build on after this weekend's international break. (Press & Journal)
Celtic's Europa League showdown against Ferencvaros on October 19 has been given an unusual 15:30 kick-off time due to Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow. (Scotsman)