Kean has scored two goals in nine apperances for Italy

Italy striker Moise Kean has rejoined Juventus from Everton on a two-year loan.

Juve have an obligation to buy the 21-year-old for 28m euros (£24m) in the summer of 2023, in a deal that includes bonuses of up to 3m euros (£2.5m).

Kean returns to Turin only two years after joining Everton for an initial fee of £25m.

"He is back home and we are ready to welcome him back with great pleasure," read a Juventus statement.

Kean initially joined Juventus as a 10-year-old and made his first-team debut aged just 16 in 2016.

He scored eight goals in 21 games for Juventus before leaving for Everton in 2019.

"Homecoming. This is the perfect phrase to describe Moise Kean's official return to Juventus from Everton," Juventus said.

Kean, who had three years left on a five-year contract at Goodison Park, was racially abused when he last played for Juventus.

He played twice this season under new Everton manager Rafael Benitez and was sent off in the Carabao Cup second-round win over Huddersfield in his final appearance for the club.

He scored four goals in 39 games in all competitions, with 26 of those appearances coming off the bench in the Premier League.

He spent last term on loan at Paris St-Germain, scoring 16 goals in 36 matches.

