Bryce Hosannah spent most of the 2020-21 season on loan at Bradford City

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says Leeds United defender Bryce Hosannah is one of "several options" they are considering.

Parkinson has acknowledged the need to strengthen the squad ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Reece Hall-Johnson faces a spell on the sidelines after he suffering a groin injury against Solihull Moors.

"We're looking to add another player because we've had an injury as everybody knows," Parkinson said.

"There's several options we've got and hopefully we can get a deal over the line.

"We're working towards something but I don't like saying until deals are done.

"He's [Hosannah] one of a couple of players we're looking at."