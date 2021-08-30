Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Willian joined Arsenal on a three-year deal last summer

Arsenal have terminated Willian's contract as the Brazil midfielder prepares to join Corinthians.

The north London club said they reached a mutual agreement to end his deal two years early "following positive and constructive recent discussions".

Willian, 33, arrived on a free transfer in August 2020 after leaving Chelsea, signing a three-year deal reportedly worth more than £200,000 a week.

He made 25 league appearances for Arsenal last season, scoring one goal.

The midfielder, capped 70 times by Brazil, had not featured for the club this season. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said before Saturday's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City that he "didn't know" why Willian's time at the club had not been more successful.

Willian - who won five trophies, including two Premier League titles, during his seven-year spell at Chelsea - is set to return to his home country to join Corinthians, where he began his career before joining Shakhtar Donetsk in 2007.