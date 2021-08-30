Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Odssone Edouard looks likely to be replaced by Giorgos Giakoumakis at Celtic

Odsonne Edouard is close to completing a £15m move to Crystal Palace from Celtic, who hope to sign Giorgos Giakoumakis from VVV-Venlo.

The deal for French striker Edouard, 23, is subject to a medical with Patrick Vieira's Premier League side, which will take place on Tuesday.

Greece striker Giakoumakis was top scorer in last season's Eredivisie with 26 goals as VVV-Venlo were relegated.

The 26-year-old has scored once in six appearances for his country.

France Under-21 international Edouard has netted 88 goals in 179 appearances since joining Celtic from Paris St-Germain, initially on loan, in 2017.

He formalised a move to Glasgow for a club record fee in excess of £8m in 2018 and has won three Scottish Premiership titles and four domestic cups with Celtic.