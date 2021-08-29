Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Scott Kashket (left) played 29 games in Wycombe's single season in the Championship, scoring four goals

Crewe Alexandra have signed forward Scott Kashket on a one-year deal and Celtic midfielder Scott Robertson on loan for the rest of the season.

Kashket, 25, played 129 games for the Chairboys, scoring 31 goals, but was released by mutual agreement.

He helped them win promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in 2019-20 and scored their first second-tier goal against Millwall.

Robertson, 20, had loan spell at Gillingham and Doncaster last season.

He will be available when League One Crewe are in EFL Trophy action on Tuesday evening, away to Shrewsbury Town.

His only appearance so far for Celtic's first team was in a Europa League tie against CFR Cluj in December 2019.

