Last updated on .From the section Watford

Troy Deeney scored seven goals last season, helping Watford achieve Premier League promotion for the second time

Troy Deeney says Watford "has literally changed my life" as he paid a heartfelt tribute to the club after his 11-year spell at Vicarage Road ended.

The striker, 33, was out of contract at Watford next summer, but his departure was announced by the club on Monday.

"I feel sadness, and a loss, similar to losing a family member," Deeney said in a video message posted on Watford's Twitter account.

Deeney has been linked with a move to hometown club Birmingham City.

He joined Watford from Walsall in August 2010, scored 140 goals in 419 games for the Hornets, and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2015 and again last season.

"I feel excitement about my new journey and what's to come in the future, but most of all I feel tremendous pride at what I've achieved over the past 11 years and the friendships and connections we've made," he said.

Deeney added: "In my book, I've spoken about the things that have gone on in my life, the changes that have happened at this place.

"Not only with me, but with the club as well, and when you read that I hope you understand why I am the way I am, and who I am. And with that, who we were and why were connected so well."

Deeney scored 21 goals to help Watford seal their Premier League return in 2015

Deeney, who started his career with non-League side Chelmsley Town, memorably scored a last-gasp goal to help Watford beat Leicester in the 2013 Championship play-off semi-final.

While they lost the Wembley final to Crystal Palace, Deeney inspired Watford's top-flight return two years later, scoring 21 goals in his first season as captain.

He scored 47 goals in five Premier League seasons before playing a part in Watford's successful promotion bid last season having dropped back down to the Championship in 2020.

Deeney added that he was honoured to have captained Watford and thanked club chairman Scott Duxbury for his support throughout his time at Vicarage Road.

"Last but certainly not the least, to you guys, the fans, you have been amazing," said Deeney.

"I can honestly say, from the bottom of my heart, I love you all. You've take me into your hearts and I can never, ever repay that. Thank you.

"This club is now in my heart forever and I hope you know I left everything on the pitch every single time I played. I never cut corners and tried to give you the best version of me every single time. Thank you."