Andy Smith: Salford City sign centre-back on season-long loan from Hull City
Last updated on .From the section Salford City
League Two Salford City have signed centre-back Andy Smith on loan from Championship side Hull City for the rest of the season.
The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Tigers last season in the EFL Trophy and is contracted until 2023.
"Ever since I heard that there was interest from Salford, it was a club that I wanted to come to," he said.
"As my first loan I'm looking to get as many games as I can, and hopefully just get in the squad as much as I can."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.