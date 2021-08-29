Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

George Tanner (left) scored three goals in his 48 appearances for Carlisle

Bristol City have signed young defender George Tanner from League Two side Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old right-back moves to Ashton Gate on a three-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.

City boss Nigel Pearson said: external-link "When building a squad, it's always important to have an eye on the future.

"Our academy is excellent in producing players capable of making the first team, but it is also important to look for future players from elsewhere too."

The former Manchester United academy player was on loan at both Morecambe and Salford before joining Carlisle in August 2020 on a two-year deal.

City have taken seven points from five games to lie 11th in the Championship this season under former Carlisle boss Nigel Pearson.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.