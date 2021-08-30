Last updated on .From the section England

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a penalty during Everton's victory at Brighton on Saturday

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has withdrawn from the England squad because of a thigh injury.

The 24-year-old was injured during Saturday's 2-0 win at Brighton and will miss September's World Cup qualifiers.

England face Hungary in Budapest on Thursday, and Andorra at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, then travel to Warsaw to play Poland next Wednesday.

Manager Gareth Southgate has not named a replacement, and will prepare at St George's Park with a 24-man squad.

Calvert-Lewin grabbed his third goal of the new Premier League season on Saturday when he converted a 58th-minute penalty to double Everton's lead at Amex Stadium.

He has 11 international caps and has scored four goals for the Three Lions.