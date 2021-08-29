Tiemoue Bakayoko: Chelsea midfielder joins AC Milan on loan until 2023

Tiemoue Bakayoko
This will be Tiemoue Bakayoko's second loan spell with AC Milan

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has joined Serie A side AC Milan on a two-year loan.

Bakayoko, 23, had a previous loan spell at the San Siro during the 2018-19 campaign.

The Frenchman signed for Chelsea from Monaco in 2017 for £40m and made 43 appearances for the club in his first season.

He returned to Monaco on loan in August 2019 before switching to Napoli for a season-long loan in October 2020.

