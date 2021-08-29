Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sabitzer, Nagelsmann and Upamecano have all left Leipzig for Bayern this summer

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer on a four-year deal.

The Austria midfielder, 27, spent seven years at Leipzig, helping the club establish themselves as a force after their promotion to the top flight in 2016.

"As a child my Bayern jersey was my pride and joy - I got a new one at Christmas every year," said Sabitzer, who was linked with Tottenham and Arsenal.

"I'll give everything for this club."

He added: "I want to win as many matches as possible and of course collect lots of titles."

Sabitzer, who played 229 times for Leipzig, follows head coach Julian Nagelsmann and France defender Dayot Upamecano from the Red Bull Arena to the nine-in-a-row Bundesliga champions, where he will wear the number 18 shirt.

Last season, the trio helped Leipzig finish second behind Bayern in the league and reach the German Cup final, which they lost 4-1 to Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern have made an impressive start to life under 34-year-old head coach Nagelsmann, opening their title defence with seven points from three games in addition to beating Dortmund to retain the German Super Cup and thumping fifth-tier side Bremer SV 12-0 in the German Cup first round for their biggest win since 1997.

As well as Sabitzer and Upamecano, Bayern have this summer signed English left-back Omar Richards and former Germany Under-21 goalkeeper Sven Ulreich - who was previously at the Bavarians between 2015 and 2020 - after they left Reading and Hamburg respectively.