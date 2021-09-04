Scottish Challenge Cup
Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Berra
  • 3Dick
  • 15Tait
  • 23Riley-Snow
  • 8Matthews
  • 11Zanatta
  • 99Poplatnik
  • 18Varian

Substitutes

  • 7Connolly
  • 9Keatings
  • 12Lang
  • 14McKay
  • 17Thomson
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 29Young

Forfar

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Anderson
  • 5Travis
  • 3Strachan
  • 7Thomson
  • 10Slater
  • 8Ness
  • 11Anderson
  • 20Harkins
  • 12Doris

Substitutes

  • 9Aitken
  • 14Thomas
  • 15Hussain
  • 16Gallagher
  • 17McCluskey
  • 18Shepherd
  • 21Sanderson
  • 23Irvine
  • 24Crossan
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

