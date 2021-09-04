Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic

Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 6Benedictus
- 5Berra
- 3Dick
- 15Tait
- 23Riley-Snow
- 8Matthews
- 11Zanatta
- 99Poplatnik
- 18Varian
Substitutes
- 7Connolly
- 9Keatings
- 12Lang
- 14McKay
- 17Thomson
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 29Young
Forfar
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Anderson
- 5Travis
- 3Strachan
- 7Thomson
- 10Slater
- 8Ness
- 11Anderson
- 20Harkins
- 12Doris
Substitutes
- 9Aitken
- 14Thomas
- 15Hussain
- 16Gallagher
- 17McCluskey
- 18Shepherd
- 21Sanderson
- 23Irvine
- 24Crossan
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid