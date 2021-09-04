Scottish Challenge Cup
PeterheadPeterhead15:00East FifeEast Fife
Venue: Balmoor Stadium, Scotland

Peterhead v East Fife

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Wilson
  • 19Musanhu
  • 5Brown
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Conroy
  • 18Brown
  • 8Brown
  • 12McCarthy
  • 99Lyle
  • 9McLean
  • 16Kesson

Substitutes

  • 7Ritchie
  • 11Cook
  • 14Payne
  • 27Long

East Fife

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Smith
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 17Steele
  • 19Higgins
  • 12Mercer
  • 18Newton
  • 11Millar
  • 7Denholm
  • 20Osei-Bonsu
  • 14Watt
  • 16Semple

Substitutes

  • 1Gallacher
  • 4Anderson
  • 6McManus
  • 8Slattery
  • 9Walls
  • 10Smith
  • 15Brown
Referee:
Stewart Luke

