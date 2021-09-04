Scottish Challenge Cup
CowdenbeathCowdenbeath15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
Venue: Central Park, Scotland

Cowdenbeath v Alloa Athletic

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gill
  • 2Mullen
  • 5Barr
  • 4Todd
  • 3Thomson
  • 7Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 8Hutton
  • 11Clarke
  • 9Renton
  • 10Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14Barr
  • 15Coulson
  • 16Pollock
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Collins
  • 19Mahady
  • 20Watson

Alloa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Hutton
  • 8Robertson
  • 23Mendy
  • 6Durnan
  • 3Church
  • 16King
  • 19Niang
  • 12Scougall
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 11Boyd

Substitutes

  • 4Howie
  • 5Graham
  • 14Lamont
  • 18Sammon
  • 20O'Donnell
Referee:
Dan McFarlane

