Cowdenbeath v Alloa Athletic

CowdenbeathCowdenbeath15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gill
- 2Mullen
- 5Barr
- 4Todd
- 3Thomson
- 7Buchanan
- 6Miller
- 8Hutton
- 11Clarke
- 9Renton
- 10Buchanan
Substitutes
- 12Swann
- 14Barr
- 15Coulson
- 16Pollock
- 17McGurn
- 18Collins
- 19Mahady
- 20Watson
Alloa
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Hutton
- 8Robertson
- 23Mendy
- 6Durnan
- 3Church
- 16King
- 19Niang
- 12Scougall
- 7Cawley
- 10Trouten
- 11Boyd
Substitutes
- 4Howie
- 5Graham
- 14Lamont
- 18Sammon
- 20O'Donnell
- Referee:
- Dan McFarlane