Scottish Challenge Cup
Aberdeen BAberdeen B15:00ArbroathArbroath
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium, Scotland

Aberdeen B v Arbroath

Line-ups

Aberdeen B

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Ritchie
  • 2Gurr
  • 5Towler
  • 4Hancock
  • 3Ngwenya
  • 6Milne
  • 10Maclver
  • 7Hanratty
  • 8Mykyta
  • 11Duncan
  • 9Harvey

Substitutes

  • 12Ruth
  • 14Findlay
  • 15Mackenzie
  • 16Duncalf
  • 17Mason
  • 20Shingler

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Antell
  • 7Gold
  • 2Thomson
  • 22Henderson
  • 18Hamilton
  • 14Paterson
  • 16Clark
  • 6Low
  • 9Hilson
  • 15Donnelly
  • 19Dowds

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 3Hamilton
  • 5O'Brien
  • 8McKenna
  • 12Stewart
  • 28Craigen
Referee:
Chris Graham

