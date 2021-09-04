Aberdeen B v Arbroath

Aberdeen BAberdeen B15:00ArbroathArbroath
Line-ups
Aberdeen B
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Ritchie
- 2Gurr
- 5Towler
- 4Hancock
- 3Ngwenya
- 6Milne
- 10Maclver
- 7Hanratty
- 8Mykyta
- 11Duncan
- 9Harvey
Substitutes
- 12Ruth
- 14Findlay
- 15Mackenzie
- 16Duncalf
- 17Mason
- 20Shingler
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Antell
- 7Gold
- 2Thomson
- 22Henderson
- 18Hamilton
- 14Paterson
- 16Clark
- 6Low
- 9Hilson
- 15Donnelly
- 19Dowds
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 3Hamilton
- 5O'Brien
- 8McKenna
- 12Stewart
- 28Craigen
- Referee:
- Chris Graham