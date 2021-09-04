Celtic B v Greenock Morton

Celtic BCeltic B15:00MortonGreenock Morton
Line-ups
Celtic B
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mullen
- 2Murphy
- 4Urhoghide
- 5Corr
- 3Anderson
- 6McInroy
- 10Dickson
- 8Shaw
- 7Davidson
- 11Carse
- 9Brooks
Substitutes
- 12Letsosa
- 13McClean
- 14Luyeye
- 15Deane
- 16Robertson
Morton
Formation 4-4-2
- 20Wylie
- 16Hynes
- 2Ledger
- 47Lithgow
- 15Russell
- 8Blues
- 17McGrattan
- 18Garrity
- 10Lyon
- 9Muirhead
- 14Reilly
Substitutes
- 3Strapp
- 4McLean
- 6Jacobs
- 7Oliver
- 12Knowles
- 19Easdale
- 21Oksanen
- 22Allan
- 25King
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone