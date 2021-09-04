Montrose v Stirling Albion

MontroseMontrose1StirlingStirling Albion0
Line-ups
Montrose
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Lennox
- 7Webster
- 17Quinn
- 3Steeves
- 19Callaghan
- 6Masson
- 8Watson
- 22Brown
- 12AntoniazziSubstituted forWhatleyat 61'minutes
- 16Johnston
- 11Lyons
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 2McKelvie
- 5Campbell
- 10Belford
- 14Houghton
- 15Whatley
- 18Smith
- 20Baillie
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Law
- 2Greenhorn
- 5Banner
- 4Cummins
- 3Creaney
- 7Moore
- 6Laird
- 8RobertsBooked at 48mins
- 11Scally
- 9Bikey
- 10Heaver
Substitutes
- 12Drydon
- 14Grant
- 15Carey
- 16Rutkiewicz
- 17Currie
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
Home TeamMontroseAway TeamStirling
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9