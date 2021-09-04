Stranraer v Partick Thistle

StranraerStranraer0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle2
Line-ups
Stranraer
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Scullion
- 15Ross
- 5Sonkur
- 2Robertson
- 3Burns
- 10WatsonSubstituted forMooreat 84'minutes
- 8Gallagher
- 23Smith
- 19RennieSubstituted forWalkerat 84'minutes
- 11Woods
- 18IrvingSubstituted forYatesat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 9N'Goy
- 14Walker
- 17Moore
- 20Yates
- 22McIntosh
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sneddon
- 14Gordon
- 18Akinola
- 3Holt
- 2Foster
- 19MacIverSubstituted forGrahamat 65'minutes
- 23Docherty
- 8BanniganSubstituted forStanwayat 90+2'minutes
- 7TiffoneySubstituted forStevensonat 90+2'minutes
- 11Smith
- 17MurraySubstituted forTurnerat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Turner
- 9Graham
- 25McCready
- 30Stanway
- 31Stevenson
- 33Black
- 34Collins
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 598
Match Stats
Home TeamStranraerAway TeamPartick Thistle
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11