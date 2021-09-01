Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City's hopes of reaching the Women's Champions League group stages are very much alive after a battling draw against Servette in Geneva.

The Scottish champions slipped behind just after the break when Jade's header crept into Lee Alexander's net.

However, City rallied and Clare Shine levelled with a fine volley.

The sides meet at Broadwood in the second leg next Wednesday (15:10 BST) with a place in the 16-team group stages at stake.

Holders Barcelona, Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have already been guaranteed places.

Interim head coach Grant Scott said City would pose Servette a stiff test and the visitors enjoyed a fair share of the play even if clear openings were relatively scarce.

The Swiss, who won their first domestic title last term, had edge past Northern Irish champions Glentoran and Aland United of Finland to reach this stage and struggled to break down an organised City.

The Scots overcame Malta's Birkirkara 3-0 and BIIK Kazygurt of Kazakhstan 1-0 in the first round.